Roads are closed and residents have been asked to use caution near Zook’s Mill Covered Bridge where officers from multiple Lancaster County police departments blocked off the surrounding area after they deemed it dangerous as a result of an ongoing police incident.

That’s according to a Northern Lancaster County Regional police officer, who spoke near the scene shortly before 3 p.m., revealing that the county’s Special Emergency Response Team also had responded.

The officer said he couldn’t share any more-specific details about the ongoing incident at the bridge near the border of Warwick and West Earl townships, but additional information likely will be released at a later time.

Officers were dispatched to the area about 11:40 a.m., according to a county emergency dispatch supervisor. The supervisor also couldn’t provide details about the nature of the incident.

Around 2:40 p.m., a Manheim Township officer blocked traffic to the bridge at the intersection of Kenneth Drive and Rose Hill Road.

Above the other side of the bridge, Northern Lancaster County Regional police blocked traffic near the intersection of Log Cabin Road and Lehoy Forest Drive.