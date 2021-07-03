Roads were closed and residents were asked to use caution Saturday afternoon near Zook’s Mill Covered Bridge in northern Lancaster County, where officers from multiple Lancaster County police departments blocked off the surrounding area while they engaged in a standoff with an armed man, according to a police news release.

A Northern Lancaster County Regional police officer, who spoke near the scene shortly before 3 p.m., said the county’s Special Emergency Response Team also responded.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional police statement, around 11:40 a.m. that department was asked to assist West Earl police with a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

The man, later identified as Patrick R. Moore, of the 200 block of Rose Hill Road, West Earl Township, had earlier been reported missing and possibly suicidal, police said. He had last been seen Friday.

Officers located Moore in a wooded area near Log Cabin Road adjacent to Cocalico Creek in Warwick Township, according to the release. Police confirmed that he was armed with a pistol and repeatedly threatened to harm himself.

About 2:40 p.m., a Manheim Township officer blocked traffic to the bridge at Kenneth Drive and Rose Hill Road. Northern Lancaster County Regional police blocked traffic near Log Cabin Road and Lehoy Forest Drive.

A crisis negotiation team negotiated with Moore for nearly six hours before he turned himself in without incident, police said.

Medical personnel assessed Moore at the scene before West Earl police took him into custody and transferred him to a hospital for medical care, according to the release.

No criminal charges had been filed as of press time Saturday.