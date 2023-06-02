A section of Route 772 in Warwick Township will be closed Monday through late August for box culvert replacement with a detour in place.

The closure, about three-fourths of a mile west of Warwick High School, is scheduled to reopen by Aug. 28, the first day of school for Warwick students. Until then, a detour will be in place using Fruitville Pike, Lititz Road, Woodcrest Avenue, Second Avenue, and Route 501.

Workers are set to replace a box culvert between Longenecker Road and Sensenich Drive, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 5. Doli Construction, Corp., of New Britain Township, Bucks County is the contractor on the $679,258 project.