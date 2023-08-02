A closure is planned Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a portion of Lime Street in Lancaster city also known as Route 222 North.

The street will be closed between King and Vine streets for road work.

Delays are possible, according to the state Department of Transportation. Detours will be in place.

Work is currently underway to repave Lime Street from its five-point intersection with Church and Vine streets north to East Liberty Street. The entire $2.9 million project is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Bedford County-based New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. is the contractor for the project.