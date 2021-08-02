Road work is scheduled to begin this week on a stretch of Route 283 in Elizabethtown and Mount Joy Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Concrete pavement patching is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 6 through 5 a.m. on Aug. 9, weather permitting, PennDOT said in a news release. The work will also be performed during the same hours on the weekends of Aug. 13-16, Aug. 20-23, Aug. 27-30 and Sept. 10-13.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Lane restrictions will be in place for both directions of Route 283 from Elizabethtown Road to the Cloverleaf Road exit, PennDOT said. Motorists should expect delays.

Work crews will continue through normal hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, with the possibility of work during those hours on Friday and Saturday nights, according to the news release. Lane closures will be in place during work hours.

Ramp closures will also be in place at Route 743, PennDOT said.

The $2,481,246 project is expected to be completed by December.