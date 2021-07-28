Downtown Lancaster will see some lane restrictions this week as work crews begin a $1.4 million WHAT project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced.

Road work and lane restrictions will began at 7 a.m. Wednesday on Prince Street (Route 222) from West Andrews Street south to the city line, PennDOT said in a news release. Milling was performed on the north end of the project from West James to West Orange streets.

Work crews will also mill Prince Street from West Orange to West Andrews streets Thursday, and on Friday from West Andrew Street south to the city line, according to the news release.

All work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Lane restrictions will also be in place.

Motorists are urged to be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

The $1,404,279 project will consist of Superpave overlay, milling, base replacement, curb ramps, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along a 1.6-mile stretch of Prince Street from East Frederick Street to Greenwood Avenue, PennDOT said.

Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 29, 2021.