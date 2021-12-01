Two road projects in Lancaster County will cause lane closures this week, including a 2.5-mile stretch of Route 283 in Mount Joy Township and Elizabethtown, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Beginning today, traffic will be restricted to one lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily through at least next week, PennDOT said.

It’s part of a $2.5 million “pavement preservation” of Route 283, led by contractor JVI Group Inc. of York Springs, Adams County. The work includes cleaning and sealing the road's joints, according to PennDOT. Joints are designed breaks in the road’s pavement.

Crews will resume work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and possibly Saturday night, according to PennDOT.

In Ephrata and West Earl townships, lane closures will be in place on Route 222 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The affected area is from the Brownstone/Rothsville exit to the Pennsylvania Turnpike/Denver exit, according to PennDOT.

That work is part of a $6.2 million resurfacing project of Route 222. Bedford County-based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. is the project’s prime contractor.