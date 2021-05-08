Road crews will begin today a four-month project to install reflective road-line markers on more than 288 miles of state highways in the region, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The work is scheduled to take place on weeknights between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Sept. 3. The work will not cause road closures, according to PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson.
The markers reflect off headlights to help with road visibility during rain or fog at night, Thompson said.
The project starts in Perry County on routes 11, 17, 22, 34, 74, 104, 274, 850 and 1028, according to PennDOT. Crews will also install road markers on ramps on Route 11.
Details about when workers will advance to state roads in Lancaster County weren’t yet available, Thompson said.
Columbus, Ohio-based WL Markers, Inc. is the prime contractor for the $259,000 project.