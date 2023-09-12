A section of Route 441 (Water Street) in Manor Township will be closed for seven weeks starting Oct. 2 so crews can replace an 83-year-old bridge.

The bridge over Shumans Run, located between Manor and Conestoga streets, got a “poor” rating in its last inspection. A poor rating does not mean a bridge is unsafe to use, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. If a bridge has significant damage, the agency will impose weight restrictions or shut it down completely.

More than 4,500 vehicles cross the bridge each day.

The $1.6 million replacement project is expected to take until Nov. 21 to complete, according to PennDOT.

During the closure, cars will use a detour along Route 462, 15th Street, Manor Street, Franklin Road and Central Manor Road. Trucks will use a detour along Route 30, Route 741 and Route 999. A bicycle detour will use Manor Street, Hempfield Street and Charlestown Road.

JVI Group Inc. of York Springs, Adams County, is the contractor for the project.