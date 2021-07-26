Nighttime paving work will cause some lane restrictions midweek at the routes 283/722 interchange in East Hempfield Township, according a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Crews will direct motorists through a nighttime lane restriction on Route 722 starting Tuesday at 8 p.m. to make away for milling and paving work, PennDOT said.

A single lane will be open for the work Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights this week from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the press release.

Simultaneously, crews will repave the westbound Route 283 off-ramp to Route 722, and the on-ramp from Route 722 to westbound Route 283, according to PennDOT.

Those closures will continue into the following two weeks, expanding to Sunday through Thursday nights, between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m., PennDOT said. The last day of scheduled work will be Thursday, Aug. 12.

Wednesday night there will be also be a lane restriction in both directions of Route 283 to repaint the road’s markings, according to PennDOT.

The work is part of a phased $18.4 million project to widen and reconstruct Route 722 at that interchange, and replace the road’s bridge over Route 283, PennDOT said.

The state agency expects the eastbound Route 283 ramp going to Route 722 to open by Thursday morning. It’s currently closed.

More information about PennDOT projects in the area can be found at www.penndot.gov/D8Results.