The Route 30 bridge over the Susquehanna River could see delays Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

A contractor will be inspecting the median barrier on the bridge in advance of an upcoming maintenance project. Traffic will be temporarily shifted to the right lane during the inspection. Only one direction will be affected at a time.

A $5.2 million project to improve the barrier is set to get underway later this month.

JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen is the contractor for the project. Work is expected to be completed by November 2024.

Officially known as the Wright’s Ferry Bridge, the 1.06-mile span connects Columbia Borough in Lancaster County and Hellam Township in York County and sees an average of 46,000 vehicles each day.