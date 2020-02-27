A pipe collapse has prompted road restrictions in downtown Lancaster, according to officials.
The Streets Department for the city of Lancaster will be working on the first block of West King Street today and tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 28, according to a post on social media by the Lancaster Bureau of Police.
Due to a pipe collapse the Streets Dept. will be working on the 1st blk. W. King St. on 2/27 abd 2/28. Traffic on. 1st blk, W. King will be down to one lane. The left turn lane from N. Prince St. onto W. King St. will also be closed. Plan accordingly for 2day and 2morrow pic.twitter.com/Bs2wkQoq0n— Lancaster Police (@LancasterPolice) February 27, 2020
The first block of West King Street will be down to one lane, while the left turn lane on North Prince Street onto West King Street will be closed for the pipe repair, according to the post.
Drivers are advised to plan accordingly for traffic.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.