Replacement of aging underground electrical cables will cause some lane restrictions in downtown Lancaster in the coming weeks.
Crews will access various areas on various days to complete the improvements, which PPL expects to run from March 9 to about May 22, according to a news release.
The following areas are expected to see lane restrictions at various times during the project period:
- Market Street, between Frederick and James streets
- Queen Street, between James and Chestnut streets
- Queen Street, between Orange and Grant streets
- Chestnut Street from Queen Street to Duke Street
- Duke Street from Chestnut Street to Marion Street
- Grant Street from Queen Street to Duke Street