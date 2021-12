UPDATE: The road is now open.

A tractor trailer rollover near Route 222 is causing traffic delays Thursday morning in East Cocalico Township.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. on Colonel Howard Boulevard near the on-ramp to Route 222, police said.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to police.

Traffic is being diverted from the on-ramp and police said delays are expected.

The roadway reopened to traffic sometime on Thursday afternoon.