After last Thursday's winter weather saw speed limit restrictions on major highways and a handful of power outages in the area, another storm will bring rain and freezing rain to Lancaster County today.

Kyle Elliott of Millersville University tweeted Monday that Lancaster County’s weather forecast should be mostly cloudy with periods of rain today, with a high between 42 and 46 degrees. He warned that the rain could mix with sleet and snow early on, which could create slippery travel conditions.

National Weather Service in State College predicts freezing rain between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., followed by rain for the rest of the day. Little or no ice accumulation is expected, but winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

The rain will persist into tonight, with up to an inch of total rainfall possible, according to NWS. Wind gusts could also reach as high as 38 mph. Tonight’s low will stay around 46 degrees.

Here's a look at the road conditions throughout the county, as well as a link to PPL's outage map.