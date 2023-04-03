Millcross Road in East Lampeter Township will be closed during daytime hours this week for construction of a bridge along the new Walnut Street Extension.

Road closures will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday. The road was also closed on Monday.

Workers are installing steel beams for a bridge carrying the new road over Millcross. Closures are required near the intersection of Millcross and Pitney roads two more days this week, with more possible in the following weeks.

During work hours a detour will be in place using Pitney, Greenfield, Willow and Creek Hill roads.

The 167-foot-long, 54-foot-wide bridge is part of High Real Estate Group’s project to extend Walnut Street for 1.2 miles north of Route 30 to serve as a bypass for Greenfield Road. The project also includes a new 1.2 mile path for bikes and pedestrians.

The $22 million project is being constructed along a portion of what is known colloquially as the ‘goat path’ – a 5-mile section of an abandoned 11-mile bypass project begun in the 1970s.

The state Department of Transportation spent $9 million to acquire rights of way, do grading, and put down roadbed before running out of money for the project in 1977. Grass seed was planted on the goat path before PennDOT leased some of the site to local farmers who let their animals, including goats, graze there.

The new Walnut Street extension is scheduled to open in November.

