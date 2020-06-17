South Cocalico Road in West Cocalico is closed between Shenks Mill and Furnace Hills roads as Ephrata police investigate a fatal crash that happened Wednesday afternoon.
One woman is dead, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.
It was a single-vehicle crash, Ephrata police interim chief Lt. Thomas Shumaker said.
She was a passenger on a motorcycle, Diamantoni said.
The crash happened around 11:11 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
Crews are still on the scene and police said the road will be closed for an "extended period" of time for the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.