South Cocalico Road in West Cocalico is closed between Shenks Mill and Furnace Hills roads as Ephrata police investigate a fatal crash that happened Wednesday afternoon.

One woman is dead, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

It was a single-vehicle crash, Ephrata police interim chief Lt. Thomas Shumaker said.

She was a passenger on a motorcycle, Diamantoni said.

The crash happened around 11:11 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Crews are still on the scene and police said the road will be closed for an "extended period" of time for the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

