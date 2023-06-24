A road closed in Lancaster city, after a vehicle struck a home sometime overnight.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police and bureau of fire responded to the 1st block of Church Street at 6:47 a.m. for a report of a vehicle striking a home.

When the homeowner called, police said the vehicle was already gone. The vehicle damaged the front porch, including the gas main which resulted in an odor of natural gas.

UGI responded to the scene, and according to police, is making repairs in the area.

Nearby homes were evacuated, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Church Street from South Lime to East Mifflin streets is closed to traffic. It's unclear when the road will reopen.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.