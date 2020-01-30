The 1000 block of Marietta Avenue is closed after a vehicle struck a utility pole Thursday afternoon, Jan. 30, fire officials said.

A red Chevrolet Corsica was driving on Marietta Avenue when the man driving struck the pole, according to Steve Roy, assistant chief of the Lancaster Township Fire Department.

The man was not critically injured, fire officials said, but he was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Fire officials said the road would be closed as the car is towed and PPL works to repair the utility pole.

It is expected to be opened by 2:30 p.m.

