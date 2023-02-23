River Road in Manor Township will be closed on weekends in March as contractors replace large pipes.

Road closures will take place the weekends of March 10-13, 17-20 and 24-27, according to the state Department of Transportation. If work can’t take place due to weather, additional weekends could be needed.

Detours will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and continue through 5 a.m. Monday. The posted detour route follows Penn Street, Central Manor Road and Letort Road.

The work is part of a $3 million project to repave and repair River Road between Letort Road and Penn Street, which is expected to be completed June 30. Pennsy Supply Inc. of Harrisburg is the contractor for the project.