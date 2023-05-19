A section of River Road in Manor Township will be closed through Monday morning so contractors can replace a large underground pipe.

The last of four scheduled road closures to replace pipes beneath River Road began at 7 p.m. Friday. The work zone is located just north of Anchor Road. The road is expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

A detour is in place using Penn Street, Central Manor Road and Letort Road.

The work is part of a $3 million repaving project that is expected to be completed June 30. Pennsy Supply Inc. of Harrisburg is the contractor for the project.