A section of River Road will be closed tomorrow so contractors can replace a large underground pipe.

Work will begin at 6 a.m. and wrap up late tomorrow just south of Penn Street (Route 999).

A detour is in place using Penn Street, Central Manor Road (Route 3017) and Letort Road (Route 3032).

The last pipe replacement is scheduled for the weekend of May 19 to 22.

Paving on River Road will continue next week with work taking place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays. Traffic will be restricted to one lane with flaggers in place. Delays are expected. The project is expected to take several weeks to complete.

The $3 million repaving project is expected to be completed June 30. Pennsy Supply Inc. of Harrisburg is the contractor for the project.