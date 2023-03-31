River Road in Manor Township will be closed through 5 a.m. Monday so contractors can replace large underground pipes.

The road closure between Blue Rock and Letort roads began Friday at 7 p.m. A detour is in place using Penn Street, Central Manor Road and Letort Road.

Additional road closures will take place along River Road the weekends of April 14 to 17, April 21 to 24, and April 28 to May 1.

The project was originally scheduled to begin March 10, but has been postponed three times due to poor weather. Additional weekends could still be needed if weather delays work again.

The pipe replacement is part of a $3 million project to repave and repair River Road between Penn Street and Letort Road, which is expected to be completed June 30. Pennsy Supply Inc. of Harrisburg is the contractor for the project.