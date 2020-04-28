By any measurement, the coronavirus pandemic keeps growing deadlier in Lancaster County.

But two separate analyses, by LNP|LancasterOnline and the New York Times, show the county ranking high — in Pennsylvania and nationally — in our rate of loss to the disease.

Since late March, 162 people have died of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, according to the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, with a majority being residents of local nursing homes or senior care facilities.

That ranks Lancaster, on a per capita basis, fourth among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, with 29.7 deaths per 100,000 people, according to LNP’s analysis. Only Beaver County (36.0 deaths per 100,000) in the western part of the state, Lackawanna County (33.9) in the northeast, and Montgomery County (30.0) in the Philadelphia suburbs have higher rates of loss.

For its analysis, LNP used Diamantoni’s up-to-date count of 162 deaths, while the state Health Department lists only 78 confirmed coronavirus deaths here. Using the health department’s figure, Lancaster County’s death rate would rank 15th in Pennsylvania, behind Philadelphia and its surburbs, Berks County, and several northeastern counties.

The New York Times, meanwhile, has developed its own database and compiled rates for metropolitan areas around the country. (Lancaster County is its own metropolitan area while the Philadelphia metro area, for example, includes several counties).

In its analysis, the Times ranked Lancaster County 15th among metro areas in the nation, as of Tuesday, for its per capita death rate over the past two weeks. The Times said its team has been collecting data on thousands of cases for months, from “multiple levels of government.”

In the Times analysis, Lancaster County’s two-week, per capita death rate of 24 per 100,000 was just about half of front-runner New York City, at 51 per 100,000. No other Pennsylvania metro areas ranked higher than Lancaster in the Times analysis, which described the death rate here as “still growing.”

The Philadelphia metro area, which includes the city and its suburbs, came in at 22nd place, with 17 deaths per 100,000.

Lancaster County ranked slightly lower in terms of cumulative deaths throughout the crisis. The county ranked 21st nationally, at 28 per 100,000. East Stroudsburg was 25th, at 27 per 100,000; Scranton-Wilkes Barre was 32nd at 24 per 100,000; Philadelphia ranked 35th, at 23 per 100,000; and Reading was 39th, at 21 per 100,000.