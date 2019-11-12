Rising Medicare Part B premiums will take a big chunk out of Social Security increases for thousands of Lancaster County seniors next year.

The average Social Security increase will be $24, up about 1.6% from $1,479 a month to $1,503.

And for most who have Medicare Part B, the 2020 premium will increase $9.10, up nearly 7% from $135.50 a month to $144.60.

Still, in the past four years, only last year was better, with Social Security increasing $39 and the premiums increasing $1.50.

In 2016, neither Social Security nor the Part B premiums increased. In 2017, Social Security increases averaged $5 and many Medicare enrollees saw premiums increase by $4.10. In 2018, those figures were $27 and $25.

The Associated Press reported that Medicare blamed the 2020 premium increase largely on rising spending for drugs administered in doctors' offices, which include many cancer drugs.

Medicare Part B increases do not affect Medicare Advantage plans, which are run by private insurers under federal oversight and have widely varying premiums.

The latest federal numbers show that 108,843 local residents — about a fifth of the people living in Lancaster County — are in Medicare, with about 39% of them opting for Medicare Advantage plans.

There are also increased premiums for single people with income above $87,000 or married people who earn more than $174,000 and file jointly. In 2020, they will pay monthly premiums of $202.40 to $491.60. The maximum will kick in at $500,000 for singles and $750,000 for married couples filing jointly.

