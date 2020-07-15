The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 who are under age 50 is rising statewide and in Lancaster County, concerning health officials.

“At the start of the pandemic, we saw a higher number of cases in people ages 19-49, before it spread to those over age 65,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This pattern is now repeating.”

Some of the people in that first young wave became very sick and required hospitalization, she said, and the coronavirus later spread quickly throughout the community, affecting places like nursing homes “where most of our serious illnesses and deaths have occurred.”

People age 19 to 49 now account for 45% of cases, according to the state Department of Health, and the rise has been particularly sharp in ages 19 to 24.

In the region that includes Lancaster County and Philadelphia, the 19-to-24 age group went from about 5% of cases in April to about 16% so far in July.

The department said it couldn't provide county-specific numbers. But Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said people ages 19 to 24 were about 7% of its positive tests in April and about 14% for the first week in July.

Department spokeswoman Maggi Mumma said in an email that statewide, “we generally know that a lot the increase has been due to going out to places such as restaurants, bars, events, parties, etc.”

Levine encouraged people to wear mask, stay at least six feet away from those not in your household, and be cautious.

“If you feel uncomfortable with how close people are at the restaurant where you are dining, make the choice to leave,” she said. “If you are in a store where people are not following the mandatory mask order, make the choice to leave. And if you are getting together with people who are bragging that they are not changing their lifestyle at all and refusing to wear a mask, make the choice not to go.”