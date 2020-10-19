Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients continue to climb in Pennsylvania as the state’s fall coronavirus surge shows little sign of slowing down.

After a long decline to a low mark of 452 on Sept 26-28, the state’s average daily count of hospitalized COVID-19 patients climbed to 756 on Monday, according to the Department of Health.

That’s a 67% increase in three weeks. The number surpasses the summer peak of 718 patients during the state’s July surge, and is the highest number since June 26, when the state was steadily falling from the pandemic's highest peak in late April.

At the April peak, about 3,000 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Pennsylvania, according to Nate Wardle, a Department of Health spokesman.

In Lancaster County, hospitalizations have similarly increased in October, but have shown signs of leveling off over the past few days.

From a low of 12 on Sept. 28-30, Lancaster County’s average daily number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients doubled to 25 on Oct. 14, but has held steady since then. On Monday, there were 23 COVID-19 patients at either Lancaster General or WellSpan Ephrata hospitals, according to data on their websites.

The increased hospitalizations have paralleled a sharp rise in new cases locally and statewide in recent weeks, though the average age of those infected has fallen from earlier in the pandemic and a smaller portion of patients are in need of hospitalization.

Here's how the average daily count of COVID-19 hospital patients changed in Pennsylvania and in Lancaster and surrounding counties over the past three weeks. It is calculated using data from the preceding 14 days.

Sept. 28 ave. Oct. 19 ave. Change Pennsylvania 452 756 Up 67% Lancaster 12 25 Up 108% York 42 56 Up 33% Dauphin 17 25 Up 47% Lebanon 5 17 Up 240% Berks 27 47 Up 74% Chester 20 17 Down 15%

And here's how the average daily number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients changed in Pennsylvania from June 14 through Oct. 19, according to the Department of Health: