Jessica Lopez was already a well-known protester and activist in Lancaster following the societal unrest and racial reckoning that followed the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer in May 2020.

Now a Lancaster County jury must decide if Lopez, 34, of Lancaster, took part in and encouraged rioting the night a police officer fatally shot a city man in September 2020, or if she was simply exercising her First Amendment rights.

On Sept. 13, 2020, a police officer shot and killed Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his family’s Laurel Street home.

Though the shooting of Muñoz was later deemed justified, people began gathering at the Lancaster police station to protest, their numbers eventually swelling to about 500. Some people pelted police with bricks and other objects, a police vehicle was torched, a dumpster burned in the middle of Prince and Chestnut streets, and numerous windows at the police station and other buildings in the area were smashed.

Police used smoke and pepper spray to control the crowd.

Assistant District Attorney Cody Lee Wade told the jury they would see video showing Lopez “armed with a bullhorn,” stopping and directing traffic in the early evening, and then, around midnight, front and center in a group that clashed with police on the ramp to the station.

“You’re going to see the crowd is looking to her,” Wade said in his opening statement. The protesters far outnumbered police, who were trying to prevent them from breaching the police station, he said.

Wade said Lopez refused numerous police commands to disperse.

Wade acknowledged the backdrop of 2020’s nationwide social and racial unrest, but he said it is irrelevant to the jury’s task: looking at the evidence and law to determine if Lopez is guilty of rioting and related charges of failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.

Lopez’s attorney, Christopher Patterson, told the jury that Lopez is a social activist and mother of a special-needs child — Muñoz was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder — and was with others who wanted answers about what happened to Muñoz.

“I can tell you that Ms. Lopez gave fiery speeches — speeches protected by the First Amendment,” Patterson said. However, he continued, “she didn’t encourage anyone to break the law.”

Patterson said Lopez did follow police instructions to move and disperse.

“She wasn’t a leader of this protest; she was an activist who spoke,” he said.

One witness, county Detective Stanley Roache, testified Monday. At the time, he was a city detective and head of the county’s Special Emergency Response Team.

He testified about the mayhem of the evening and police efforts to control protesters and prevent them from gaining control of the police station.

“I took half a brick to my helmet, which knocked it off,” Roache said.

On cross examination, he said he did not see Lopez throw anything at police, try to get into the police station or set fire to the dumpster.

The trial is expected to conclude Tuesday.

Lopez also faces a separate trial on disorderly conduct and blocking traffic stemming from an Aug. 5, 2020, arrest.

In that case, which isn’t scheduled for trial, Patterson argued in court motions that she was the victim of selective and vindictive prosecution because, at the time, she had a federal lawsuit pending against Lancaster city and an officer.

In her October 2019 lawsuit, Lopez claimed former city officer Nathan Nickel sexually assaulted her on the pretext of searching for drugs and hurt her arm after a November 2017 traffic stop. She had been a passenger in the vehicle.

A federal judge dismissed the sexual assault claim in August 2021, and last November, a federal jury in Philadelphia cleared Nickel of the remaining excessive force claim.