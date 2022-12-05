A division between Lancaster City Council and residents of the city’s southeast quadrant was on display Monday night as Ahmed Ahmed was appointed the newest council member.

During a special meeting to fill a vacancy created by Izzy Smith-Wade-El leaving for the Pennsylvania House, several community members took to the podium to speak in support of a different candidate: Tene Darby. Council member Janet Diaz, who lives in the southeast, agreed Darby was the right choice.

Nelly Torres, a southeast resident who spoke at Monday’s meeting, described Darby as a hardworking person who is respected in the community. Torres said the southeast community often feels like it does not have a voice on council, and Darby would change that. Ahmed lives on North Lime Street in the city’s northwest quadrant.

“For me, being in the southeast and never seeing any representation in government — somebody from my neck of the woods — that’s what I need,” she said. “It’s just so disheartening to see no matter how hard we try, we just don’t make it.”

Darby previously said many community members already look to her as an authoritative source in the city despite not being an elected official. She works as a local volunteer with state and local Democratic committees as well as numerous community organizations.

With council member Katie Walsh absent, the remaining four members voted in support of Ahmed’s appointment with Diaz as the dissenting opinion.

“I’m sorry, Tene. It’s been done again,” Diaz said.

Diaz’s comments mirror disagreements she had during the council’s last appointment process in February, when Walsh was selected to fill a seat vacated when Xavier Garcia-Molina resigned.

At the time, Diaz questioned whether Walsh had access to questions ahead of her interview while others did not, which council members denied. The back-and-forth underscored a strained relationship between Diaz and the rest of council, shown again Monday.

A new member

Ahmed, who previously applied to fill Garcia-Molina’s seat, is Holiday Inn Lancaster’s assistant general manager. He built his qualifications for council off his background as a Muslim and refugee, with the belief he will bring diversity to council discussions and decisions.

A handful of community members shared their support for Ahmed’s nomination — Matt Johnson said Ahmed has done “inspiring” work to build the community’s belief in American values. Two weeks ago in public candidate interviews, Ahmed said one of his top priorities on council will be affordable housing, echoing the sentiments of sitting officials.

The Lancaster City Democratic Committee recommended Ahmed for the vacant seat along with three other applicants — Tene Darby, Andre Gilbert and Lewis Waltman. Philip Jones, another candidate who ran under the Democratic Party, said the process to receive the committee’s recommendation wasn’t transparent.

Ahmed began his one-year term directly following his appointment with a City Council committee meeting Monday night. State law requires open seats to be filled 30 days after a vacancy is created — Smith-Wade-El resigned Nov. 7 ahead of his election to the state House of Representatives.

The former council president served only the first year of a four-year term set to expire at the end of 2025. Ahmed previously said he intends to run in 2023 when the seat opens again for the remaining two years.

Ahmed and the nine other applicants were interviewed during a public meeting Nov. 18 during which council members gauged each applicants commitment to the position. Candidates were asked to consider if they would run in the next municipal election, which many said they would.

Council President Amanda Bakay said the meeting for interviews was meant to create transparency in the selection process. Bakay noted state law does not call for a special election to be held to fill the vacant seat, so it’s done by appointment.

It’s the same process the council followed to fill Garcia-Molina’s vacant seat. The only difference was how council members interacted with applicants — each submitted questions to Bakay ahead of time, which she narrowed down to a handful. Every candidate received the questions ahead of time and were asked the same questions.