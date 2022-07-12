Lancaster city officially has a new chief of police.

Richard Mendez was sworn into his new role Tuesday night during a Lancaster City Council meeting, where a crowd of nearly 40 people including friends, family, and police officers gave Mendez a standing ovation and waved Puerto Rican flags.

Mendez, whose father is Puerto Rican, said it’s a “privilege and an honor” to be named Lancaster city’s first Hispanic chief of police.

“It’s a historical moment (for) a Latino to serve Lancaster city, so I’m sure our community, who is 30%-40%, Latino is going to be very happy to see you succeed,” council member Janet Diaz said.

In his new position, Mendez noted he’s looking to build trust in the community through accountability, transparency and communication.

“When we take the oath of office, we commit ourselves to a future serving others,” Mendez said. “Our officers are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are no problems too small or too big.”

Mendez is stepping into the role after serving in an interim capacity since May, when former city police Chief John Bey resigned. Bey occupied the position for a little over a year, though he spent 25 years with the state police. When he resigned, he said he was “ready to step back and celebrate” his accomplishments.

Mendez’s term as chief began immediately following Tuesday’s ceremony.