Ricardo (Rocky) Torres has withdrawn his candidacy to become School District of Lancaster’s next superintendent just a day before the school board was to vote on his contract.

Torres, who currently is assistant superintendent of student support services for Seattle Public Schools, withdrew due to “unsuccessful contract negotiations,” according to a statement from school board President Robin Goodson.

Goodson’s statement also said the school board is considering its next steps and will not vote on filling the superintendent spot at Tuesday night’s board meeting. She did indicate that the board would take comments on the situation.

Since being tabbed as the board’s top selection to serve as the district’s next superintendent Feb. 21, pressure has mounted on the board to reverse course. A district survey showed overwhelming support for Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara to become the next superintendent. The district’s teachers’ union came out in support of Przywara and students at the high school walked out of classes to back Przywara.

This story will be updated.