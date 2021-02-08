The mother of Ricardo Muñoz, the mentally ill Lancaster man who was shot and killed by a city police officer in September, on Monday filed a wrongful death suit accusing the officer who shot her son of choosing deadly force over less-lethal means.

The suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by Miguelina Peña, named as a defendant Officer Karson Arnold, the Lancaster Police Bureau officer who shot Munoz. Until Monday, the officer’s identity had not been shared by the city or any other entity.

The suit also named former chief Jarrad Berkihiser as a defendant. Berkihiser left the department at the end of October after the mayor said she found he wasn’t committed to her vision for policing in the city.

In addition, the suit names the city and county and unidentified officers as defendants and seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and legal fees.

The city declined comment, citing its long-standing policy of not commenting on litigation. An attorney for the county also declined comment. The defendants have not yet been served with the suit.

Daisy Ayllon, an attorney for the Muñoz family, said since the local authorities didn't file charges, the suit "is the only remedy the family has."

"The family is hopeful the suit will lead the defendants to take some action to prevent this from happening again going forward," she said, and provide the family some sense of justice and closure.

DA: Officer followed procedure

Muñoz was having an “episode,” as his family called his psychological outbursts, on Sept. 13, when his family called 911 for help. Muñoz, 27, was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and had not been taking his medication, according to his family.

Officer Arnold was dispatched for a domestic disturbance call. He arrived alone, parked up the block from the Laurel Street home Muñoz lived with his parents and began walking to the house. As the officer approached the home and began to engage with Munoz’s mother, Muñoz came running out of the home carrying a knife. As he ran toward the officer, Arnold shot him four times.

In October, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams ruled the shooting justified, saying Arnold had just four seconds to respond and that his use of deadly force was appropriate. A departmental investigation determined Arnold followed department policies and training.

The lawsuit, however, accuses Arnold of unjustifiably choosing deadly force and the city and county of failing to have proper procedures in place to deal with people in mental crisis - despite knowing Muñoz’s history.

Arnold made no attempt to use his Taser “and against all legitimate police training instead escalated the situation through his threatening confrontation of Ricardo who ran down the steps of his mother’s home and not at defendant Arnold,” the suit said.

Though the video appears to show Muñoz running toward the officer while brandishing the knife, the suit said when Arnold fired two shots at Muñoz, it caused Munoz’s hand “to involuntarily rise along with a knife in it as he fell forward in the direction of Arnold.”

The suit also claims unidentified officers prevented medical assistance from being provided to Munoz in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Previous encounters

The suit said the county and city had multiple interactions before the shooting and was familiar with Munoz’s psychiatric disability.

Munoz’s family had contacted the city and county at least five times since 2019, including two weeks before the shooting, seeking help for Muñoz’s schizophrenic episodes, the suit said.

“Despite Ricardo’s well recorded history of mental health issues, neither defendant county nor city placed a hazard alert on the family's home for future service calls,” the suit said.

The suit accuses the city of having deficient policies concerning officer supervision and training, including a failure to invest in resources staffing in planning. Because of this, the suit said, “officers’ ability to stay safe, protect public safety, and police within constitutional standards suffers as a result.”

Pena is also suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress because she saw her son killed, unlawful detention - the suit said she was taken to the police station and not allowed to leave until the American Civil Liberties Union intervened.

The suit also includes a count of battery, accusing police of tackling her against a police vehicle, which bruised her leg.

Read the lawsuit: