Students at Reynolds Middle School may have a hit on their hands.
Students and staff donned their finest flannel and created a remake of "Old Town Road," a song that took the nation by storm when the formerly unknown artist Lil Nas X released it -- and several remixes -- earlier this year, to promote the school's Positive Behavior intervention and Supports, or PBIS, initiative.
School District of Lancaster posted the video on its YouTube channel on Oct. 21, and it's since gotten more than 1,200 views.
"Responsible, respectful and safe," the students sing. "That's the RMS way."
The lyrics focus on creating a healthy, welcoming environment for kids, many of whom are minorities and come from low-income households.