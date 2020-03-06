A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who police say stabbed a 73-year-old Tuesday night on Prince Street in Lancaster City.

The stabbing happened at 10:38 p.m. in the 100 block of South Prince Street, according to Lancaster city police.

Police said that a 73-year-old man was stabbed in his right shoulder and was cut on his hands.

He is expected to recover.

The 73-year-old checked on another man that was sitting in a stairwell to see if he was supposed to be in building before being stabbed, according to police.

The man was last seen wearing a blue coat and tan pants, wearing red shoes and carrying a brown backpack, police said. He's believed to be in his 20s to 30s, large build and approximately 6-foot-tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster city police detective Ryan Burgett, 717-735-3412 or email burgettr@lancasterpolice.com.

Tipsters can also call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or text "LANCS" and your message to 847411. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

