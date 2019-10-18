Khristopher Wade

Police said that Khristopher Wade was wearing these clothes the evening that he was assaulted outside the Village Night Club on Oct. 3, 2019. Wade died from traumatic brain injury 12 days later at Lancaster General Hospital. 

 SUBMITTED

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information in Lancaster city's most recent homicide investigation. 

Khristopher Wade, 26, of York, died 12 days after police say they found him laying on the ground, bleeding from the head. 

York man dies 12 days after fight outside Village Night Club; Lancaster police search for suspect

Lancaster city police are investigating the case as a homicide and said that there was a group of people shouting nearby when police arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. on Oct. 3. 

Wade had been been at the Village Night Club at 205 N. Christian Street earlier in the night. 

Wade's death was ruled a homicide by Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni on Friday, after the autopsy. 

Diamantoni said that Wade died as a result of traumatic brain injury. 

According to witnesses, a tall, black man between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium build and short hair, approached the victim in the parking lot of the Village and punched him, causing him to fall back and strike his head on the ground, police said. 

City detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913, or click the Submit a Tip button on their website, lancasterpolice.com. Tips can be texted to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous. 

