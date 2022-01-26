A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information about a man who tried to rob a Weis Market pharmacy on Sunday in Willow Street, according to Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers.

The robbery attempt happened around 11:18 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, according to West Lampeter Township police. The man entered the Weis Market at Kendig Square and said he was armed with a gun while trying to rob the pharmacy.

Police credited the employees' quick thinking for thwarting the robbery, but police didn't elaborate on how they intervened.

The masked man was wearing black gloves, a black coat and a black hat.

He was last seen running south behind Kendig Square in the area of Route 272, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery attempt is asked to call West Lampeter Township police, at 717-464-2421, or the Lancaster County Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411.

Note: LNP Media Group, Inc. is a sponsoring partner with Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers.