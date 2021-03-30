The reward for information leading to the arrest of a shooter who killed a Manheim woman last week during a road-rage incident in North Carolina has been doubled, authorities there said Tuesday.

Anonymous local residents have presented police with a $20,000 reward for information on the unidentified man who shot and killed Julie Eberly, 47, through the passenger door of the vehicle driven by her husband as it was traveling down Interstate 95 on Thursday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The reward amount was previously $10,000.

Investigators are urging locals to review surveillance footage to identify the silver four-door Chevrolet Malibu with North Carolina license plates that has been identified as the shooter’s vehicle.

“We are going to aggressively track down the driver of this vehicle,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkis said. “Detectives have worked nonstop, 24/7 to identify this coward. If you know who it is and who owns this car, come forward now. Do not become part of a conspiracy and call us now”.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is urged to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.

Eberly and her husband Ryan were headed to a beach vacation when their vehicle came close to the suspect’s vehicle while merging into a lane, police said. The suspect then came alongside the passenger side of the Eberly’s vehicle and fired multiple shots, one of which struck Eberly, before speeding off and exiting the Interstate.