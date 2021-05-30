A $691,000 state grant rescinded last spring because of COVID-19 is slowing Lancaster city’s plan to help emergency responders speed safely to calls.

However, funding would be restored under a spending proposal made by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Awarded in November 2019, the Green Light-Go grant would have paid for the installation of preemption devices at eight downtown intersections. Affixed next to traffic signals, the devices look like small flood lights and can turn lights to green when they are triggered by strobe lights on approaching emergency vehicles.

“It’s definitely good technology to use and we’re always looking for equipment and technology advances to make our job safer and more efficient,” Lancaster city Fire Chief Scott Little said, noting the preemption devices improve response times and reduce accidents.

The devices have been around for several decades and Little said strobe lights on emergency vehicles have become standard equipment, even though few Lancaster city lights previously had the technology.

The first 15 preemption devices were installed at city intersections between 2018 and 2019 with the help of a separate, $1.4 million state grant.

Depending on the complexity of the intersection, adding a preemption device can cost between $5,000 and $50,000. That cost is why most municipalities have only added them when grant money is available, according to Little, who is also president of the Lancaster County Fire Chiefs Association.

Adding the required strobe light to an emergency vehicle only adds about $1,300 to the total cost of a light bar, Little noted. Retrofitting an existing light bar might only cost a couple hundred dollars, he said.

Plan to replace missing funds

In addition to adding preemption devices, the Lancaster grant would have updated traffic light synchronizations as traffic patterns change throughout the day, making it more likely that a driver could see nothing but green lights when traveling through the city at any time.

The revoked Lancaster grant was part of $5 million in funding that had been awarded to 24 municipalities in November 2019 through the Green Light-Go Program.

Funding for the grants was pulled in May 2020 because of a shortfall in the motor license fund, which is replenished by gasoline taxes, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokeswoman Alexis Campbell said. That fund suddenly had a shortfall because fewer people were driving during the pandemic, she said.

Wolf’s proposed 2021-22 budget includes extra money for the grant program so funding would be restored if the governor’s proposal is enacted, the spokeswoman said.

Steve Roy, chief of the Lancaster Township Fire Department, is hopeful for the addition of new traffic preemption devices. They are especially helpful in the city since they get traffic flowing ahead of approaching emergency vehicles.

“When people at an intersection are crowded at a light, this thing turns that light green so people can go and spread out a little bit to let that emergency vehicle through,” he said.

Roy, who contacted Lancaster Watchdog about the status of the Green Light-Go grant, said they are important since his department’s vehicles often drive through the city, given that part of Lancaster Township is on the western edge of the city, and another part is on the eastern edge.

Currently, preemption devices are clustered along several blocks of King, Queen, Plum and Charlotte streets with, at most, five lights in a row having them. The Green Light-Go grant would have added them to intersections at Prince Street/James Street/Harrisburg Avenue, Duke Street/James Street, Queen Street/Vine Street, Lime Street/Church Street, King Street/Charlotte Street, Orange Street/Lime Street, Walnut Street/Lime Street and Chestnut Street/Charlotte Street.

“It’s so scattered right now,” Roy said. “It’s somewhat helpful, but they haven’t been installed consistently enough for people that are traversing the city.”

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.