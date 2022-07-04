District Attorney Heather Adams is hoping to give more low-level offenders with drug or alcohol addictions the opportunity to get treatment and have their criminal charges dropped.

“Those who are involved in a structured recovery program have a better chance of success,” Adams said Thursday, explaining the goal behind the Pathways to Recovery program.

Adams’ predecessor, Judge Craig Stedman, initiated a similar program in 2011 that allowed eligible offenders to participate in a similar program at the district judge level.

However, it was run by a California company and participants often had difficulty connecting with administrators because of the three-hour time difference, Adams said. That led to a completion rate of less than 50%.

“We weren’t getting results from the program that we wanted. If we’re going to have a diversion program, we want it to be successful. We want to rehabilitate,” Adams said.

The Pathways program will partner with SecondChance PA and Compass Mark, two local nonprofits that focus on addiction and recovery.

Second Chance PA is a pre-arrest diversion program where police officers have the discretion not to charge people for minor drug offenses such as possession of paraphernalia if they agree to go into treatment. It’s run by East Lampeter Township-based Blueprints for Addiction Recovery.

For the Pathways program, Second Chance will provide certified recovery specialists who will work with participants by offering assessment, referral, and other support.

Compass Mark will offer a “Skills for Life” program for participants who the certified recovery specialists decide would benefit.

Adams said she also wanted to make the Pathways program more inclusive.

She did that by not limiting it to first-time offenders, as had been the case, and she reduced the cost.

Instead of the $500 fee for the old program, Pathways will cost $100. And if it’s determined someone would benefit from taking the skills class, which costs $125, they can get a $50 scholarship, so the maximum cost anyone would have to pay is $175, Adams said.

Participants must also undergo random drug testing and must perform community service.

The district attorney’s office will use funds from the office’s Drug Task Force to pay Second Chance $25,000 and Compass Mark $15,000 this year. Compass Mark will receive ongoing funding in the future and the office will look for grants in the future for Second Chance as an alternative.