Robert J. Rummel, a recently retired professional pilot, was disappointed to find out there were no existing scholarship programs for aspiring pilots attending Eastern Mennonite University’s Lancaster County satellite campus.

So, Rummel collaborated with the college to commit $20,000 over four years to establish an aviation scholarship for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Leadership and Organizational Management with an aviation concentration. Griffin Snyder, a third-year aviation student from New Holland, is the first recipient of the $5,000 scholarship.

“An experienced professional pilot created the scholarship and Rummel is a testament to supporting aspiring professional pilots,” Snyder said.

Rummel was a corporate pilot for 44 years. He began his flight training at Lancaster Aviation Flight Academy in 1970, when he was 20 years old. In two years he obtained his private, commercial and flight instructor licenses and served as a full-time instructor at the academy for three years.

He discovered EMU’s flight program upon attempting to rent a plane from Aero-Tech Services, Inc. at Lancaster Airport, 500 Airport Road. Rummel tried to rent a plane from the aviation company only to realize all of their aircraft were booked because of the company’s partnership with EMU.

“It brought me immense joy to witness many young individuals pursuing their passion for flying, just like I did more than five decades ago at the same airport,” Rummel said. “It felt like a complete circle… This is an excellent way to stay engaged in the aviation industry while helping these young students achieve their dreams.”

Graduates of EMU’s Collegiate Aviation program are eligible to obtain their Airline Transport Pilot certification with only 1,000 logged hours as opposed to the traditional 1,500 hours necessary for the certificate. An Airline Transport Pilot certification is the highest level of certification available for pilots.

EMU at Lancaster’s campus is at 1846 Charter Lane in East Lampeter Township. It offers aviation and general education programs for undergraduates as well as a handful of graduate degrees.

Want the top headlines sent to your inbox first thing each morning? Sign up for our free daily A.M. newsletter here.