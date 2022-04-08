A $900,000 endowment from retired Millersville University professor Jean Marie Romig will benefit aspiring music educators in the coming years.

Romig, who died in 2021 at the age of 86, left the university $900,000 in an endowment that will generate approximately $45,000 each year to go to MU students majoring in music education with “demonstrated excellence” in violin or viola, according to a news release.

The “Jean M. Romig Violin and Viola Scholarship in memory of Karl and Pauline Romig,” was written into the long-time violinist’s will as a tribute to her parents.

Her sister, Carol Landis, donated violins, violas, bows and 13 boxes of string music, solos, duets and quartets to the Tell School of Music from Romig’s estate.

“I hope Jean’s scholarship creation can help some young musician extend their education and travel to enrich their future in music,” Landis said in the release.

Romig, a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School who played with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, retired from her position as a strings faculty member at MU in 1994.