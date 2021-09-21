Sept. 11, 2001, is a day many will never forget. But Leopold Poje Jr. will never forget the days that followed, either.

On Sept. 12, 2001, Poje — then a senior New York City police sergeant — helped provide services to family members of the more than 300 firefighters who died in the terrorist attacks. While he didn’t personally know all the firefighter victims, his grief for the families took an emotional toll.

Poje says he was glad for the opportunity to help so many families in their time of need. But now he needs help himself.

Poje retired in 2002 due to health issues, including kidney disease, atrial fibrillation and diabetes. His medical conditions are not attributed to 9/11.

Two years ago, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney failure and is doing at-home daily dialysis.

He’s on the kidney transplant list at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. But the estimated wait time for a kidney is three to five years, with thousands on the list. None of his family members are a match.

So Poje and his wife, Katie, have been working to get the word out. A sign outside of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lititz, the Pojes’ church, states that a “911 NYPD first responder needs kidney” with contact information.

“She’s the best caregiver ever,” Poje says of his wife.

HOW TO HELP For more information about being a kidney donor for Poje, call 717-627-7702 or email kidneyforleepoje@gmail.com.

Helping families

On Sept. 12, 2001, Poje and his 195-member Manhattan Warrant Section were assigned and began to provide assistance to families of victims from the New York City Fire Department.

The squad set up in a warehouse at Pier 54 about 2 miles from ground zero. For six months — six days a week, 12 hours a day — this dedicated team worked with family members of over 343 firefighter victims to provide help with social services, spiritual counseling, DNA paperwork and other needs.

“Our goal was to help families find closure,” says Poje. He admits it was heart-wrenching to meet with the families after a loved one’s remains were identified from bone fragments, clothing or accessories.

Two decades have gone by since 9/11, but every year on that day, Poje remembers vividly the events. He finally felt able to visit the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City three years ago.

“It was time ... and it was cathartic for me,” Poje says.

One thing the decorated police officer feels has changed since 9/11 is people’s behavior.

“People prayed and pulled together to help one another,” Poje says. “Today, that kindness and caring seems missing.”

Love in Lititz

Since divorced, Poje married Katie and moved to Lititz six years ago.

“Lee and I attended a family wedding here, and I told Lee I’d marry him if we moved to Lititz,” says Katie Poje, drawing laughter from her husband. He proposed; they married and moved to Lititz. A NYPD police flag and an American flag proudly fly beside their front door.

Poje’s father, Leopold Poje Sr., a retired NYPD captain, and brother Christopher Poje, a retired NYPD detective sergeant, also live in Lititz.

Katie Poje continues to spread the word about her husband’s illness, in hopes of finding a kidney donor for him.

“God has given us all two kidneys, but each of us only need one,” she says.

As his health deteriorates, Leopold Poje Jr. hopes and prays a donor match will soon be found.

But there’s still joy to be had. He laughs as his canine pal Kacie, a dachshund/terrier rescue from Tennessee who joined the family in June, jumps on his lap.

“I’m blessed with a wonderful wife, good dog and happy life,” Poje says.