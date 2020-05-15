Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Benjamin O. Lynam, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after being pulled over for a speeding and erratic driving on April 29, at 8:26 p.m. on Route 30 east near New Holland Pike, police said. Police said that a blood test showed Lynam had THC in his system.

RETAIL THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Rakim N. Williams, 22, of Manheim, was charged with retail theft after he was seen stealing $152.21 worth of merchandise from the Weis Market on Millersville Pike on May 8 at 5:42 p.m., police said.

RETAIL THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Katherine Elizabeth Spidle, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after she was seen stealing $82.25 worth of merchandise from the Fruitville Pike Walmart on May 11 at 3:43 p.m., police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

RETAIL THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Two women stole over $700 worth of products from Target located along Lititz Pike at 5:51 p.m. May 7, police said.

