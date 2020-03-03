One store opened in Lancaster County in Feb. 2020.

Two businesses closed and reopened.

Five businesses with Lancaster ties announced big news.

Here is the business that opened in Lancaster County in Feb. 2020

Owl Central Games opened in Millersville, at 250 Manor Avenue. The store sells tabletop games, as well as various types of card games such as Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon.

Here are the businesses that closed in Lancaster County in Feb. 2020

Lee's Camera Center in Ephrata, at 33 E. Main Street, closed at the end of February. The owner and manager were looking to retire, but thought they were unable to sell the business. In the ninth hour, Cardinal Cameras bought the business and it reopened March 1.

Then & Again Antiques closed its antiques shop in Lancaster city, at 318 N. Queen Street. It moved to an antiques mall in Adamstown at 2400 N. Reading Road

Here are announcements from businesses made in Feb. 2020

Hidden Treasures in Lancaster city, at 227 N. Prince Street, announced it will be closing in mid-May. The owners are looking for a new location. The store sells clothing, glassware, small furnishings, housewares and more.

Uncle Leroy's moved its candy and fudge business from Strasburg Township to 2195 Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township. The production facility will also feature a new local space that will sell ice cream, as well as other Uncle Leroy's products.

Pier 1 Imports filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be trying to sell the company. It's closing 450 of its 940 stores, but the Lancaster location is not one of them.

Root's Country Market & Auction announced it would be hosting flea markets on Saturdays from April to November.

Wolf Furniture announced that it is exploring a bankruptcy filing or possible sale of the store's parent company. There are Wolf Furniture stores in Lancaster, as well as Harrisburg, York and Mechanicsburg.

