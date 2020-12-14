Lane restrictions will be in place beginning Tuesday night on Route 283 at the Landisville exit in East Hempfield Township as workers reset an existing barrier to the outside of the shoulder along the highway.

Travelers can expect these restrictions in both directions on Route 283 between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The work is part of a nearly $18.5 million project to widen and reconstruct State Road, or Route 722, through the Route 283 interchange, replace the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and associated work.

PennDOT awarded the project to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of Bedford County.