Manheim Township High School's season-opening football game may have been postponed, but there was still a sight to see at the stadium Friday night.

A massive, Vietnam-era UH-1 helicopter landed behind the stadium Friday evening as way to honor veterans during Manheim Township’s annual “Salute to Service” game, which was later postponed due to rain.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, the roaring bird soared over the trees surrounding the field and descended gently onto a grassy area behind the stadium. Manheim Township school administrators and other community members were on hand for the landing.

Superintendent Robin Felty said she the chopper’s presence resonated with her team in a meaningful way because of what it represented.

The helicopter – nicknamed Huey – was restored by the Liberty War Bird Association, a nonprofit based in Lititz. The organization’s purpose is offering the community an opportunity to witness the thrill of observing the iconic war bird in person as well as honor veterans and the unique role the helicopter played in the Vietnam War.

This particular Huey carried United States Army troops and supplies in and out of the battlefields of Vietnam in 1968 and 1970.

“It was the workhorse,” said Charlie Skitsko, a Vietnam veteran who’s currently an assistant operations officer with the Liberty War Bird Association. “It did all kinds of miscellaneous, odd jobs. It was like a pickup truck.”

Skitsko served in the armed forces from 1968 to 1974, ending up as aviation platoon leader and one of the pilots of similar Huey aircrafts.

One of the pilots on Friday was Charles Schulze, who served in the Army National Guard from 1977 to 2018. Schulze said it’s surreal to fly the helicopter, and the 62-year-old feels 20 years younger when he does.

“When I learned to fly, I learned from all the Vietnam veterans, so I stand on their shoulders,” Schulze said of flying the Huey. “So really, it’s a tribute to the Vietnam veterans and their service.”

Schulze said Vietnam veterans did not receive a warm welcome when they returned to the United States after the war. But now, Vietnam veterans are often the first to greet military service members when they arrive home.

With the violence that’s occurring in Afghanistan, tributes like these are all the more important, Schulze said. It’s also personal, as his daughter, who is in the Army, was recently deployed there.

“Let’s keep a soldier, sailor, airman and marine in our hearts and our prayers,” he said. “They’re doing a very difficult job under very difficult circumstances. And we just had a loss of 13. I pray no more.”