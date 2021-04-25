It took volunteers eight months to restore an Ephrata apartment building that had been all but destroyed by fire two years ago, but a local Christian organization says that hard work will be put to good use giving a temporary place to live for homeless families.

The new Homes of Hope facility at 233 East Main Street will be used to temporarily house homeless families with children until they can find permanent residences, said Barry Kreider, Homes of Hope Ephrata chairperson.

“We have waited a long time for this day,” Kreider said at a dedication ceremony at the new apartment building on Friday afternoon.

An accidental fire in December 2018 left the home uninhabitable until it was recently restored with the help of the Mennonite Disaster Service, which poured what Kreider estimated was 2,700 hours of volunteer work into the project.

Homes of Hope also put an estimated $160,000 into the project, a cost that was assisted by donations from organizations and individuals totaling $29,000, though Kreider noted that that figure doesn’t include non-financial contributions.

“All of the kitchen cabinetry and bathroom cabinetry was completely donated,” he said.

Ceilings and walls in both apartments were painted for free, and local businesses provided discounts on services and items, including the building’s trash container.

“The community really stepped up,” Kreider said. “I think it’s awesome.”

Lloyd Chapman, who chairs the Outreach Committee at Akron Mennonite Church, one of several local churches of the Akron-Ephrata Ministerium that formed Homes of Hope in 2003, said he was appreciative of the people and organizations in the community that assisted in the project.

“The community response came through in the form of the volunteers from the Homes of Hope churches; the MDS Lancaster Unit in its supervision of the construction and providing skilled volunteers; crews from the Groffdale Conference that did the heavy demolition, roofing and siding; numerous local businesses that have donated building materials as well as skilled labor for various needs; churches, individuals and businesses that donated money; and especially, the ability of all of these different organizations, businesses and people to work together to accomplish this work during some of the darker days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chapman said.

The project began last August as volunteers demolished unsalvageable parts of the building, MDS said in a news release. Reconstruction efforts were underway by December.

Not only was the home restored, Kreider said, but it’s now a much better place to live than it was before the fire.

“There was no insulation. There was an old oil furnace,” he said. “Now we have high-efficient pump. There’s heating. The house is fully insulated. We were able to convert the one-bedroom (apartment) into a three-bedroom.”

Kreider said he hoped the building, which contains two apartments of three bedrooms and two bedrooms, can be fully occupied by mid-May.

The Homes of Hope program, a partnership of 12 churches within the Ephrata Area School District which operates under the umbrella of Love In the Name of Christ (INC), provides temporary housing to homeless families with children. Families under an interview process to qualify for the program, which provides them a residence, typically for between four and six months, as well as a budget coach and mentor to help plan finances and find a permanent home.

Kreider said one of Homes of Hope’s biggest challenges is in finding local landlords who are willing to work with them to find permanent homes for program participants.

“We need landlords who understand the program, who are willing to work and willing to take that risk by taking them in,” he said.