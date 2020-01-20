You are the owner of this article.
Restorative justice rehabilitates as it heals the hurt, King Day speaker tells 600

As an African-American child in Birmingham, Alabama, Fania Davis lived through an era of segregation enforced by bombings.

She later organized a movement seeking justice for her older sister, Angela Davis, a militant black activist charged with murder in 1970 and acquitted two years later.

Those experiences launched Fania Davis into a career of fighting injustice as a civil rights trial lawyer and an advocate for social transformation until she realized her unrelenting aggressiveness was making her sick.

Addressing over 600 people on Monday at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast at Millersville University, Davis said she turned to the practice of restorative justice as a way to both heal herself and change the world.

Davis, the founding director of Restorative Justice for Oakland Youth in California, described restorative justice as an antidote to an adversarial criminal justice system that pits the accused against the victim and values punishment over reconciliation.

Restorative justice, instead, seeks to build understanding and relationships by bringing together persons harmed and the persons who committed the harm with trained community members for a dialogue that seeks accountability and a repairing of the harm.

Incarceration’s harm

Davis argued that the traditional punishment approach to crime created racialized mass incarceration and a school-to-prison pipeline.

“When you go to prison, you become a better criminal,” she said. “Our system hurts people who hurt people to show that hurting people is wrong.”

MU MLK 6.jpg
Buy Now

Evita Colon recites a poem, "Speak To My Soul," during the 32nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast at Millersville University's Student Memorial Center on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

 Suzette Wenger

Incarceration hurts people even more, Davis said. The result is greater brokenness.

“We know hurt people hurt people,” she said. “This sets off an endless cycle of harm.”

Restorative justice, she said, breaks the cycle because it’s “not about getting even, but about making amends and getting well, a justice that seeks peace rather than a deepening of conflict.”

Davis said studies show that restorative justice in schools and the juvenile justice system reduces the need for out-of-school suspensions and improves test scores and graduation rates.

“Restorative justice is not simply a program,” Davis said. “It’s not simply a conflict resolution tool. It is a way of life as well. ... We are relatives. We are family. We are here on this earth to nurture our relationships and take care of one another.”

Honorees

MU MLK 11.jpg
Buy Now

Robin Stauffer, executive director of the High Foundation, left; and Darryl Gordon, vice president of human resources at the High Companies, right, stand with Rhea and Phil Starr after they received the Essence Of Humanity Award during the 32nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast at Millersville University's Student Memorial Center on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

 Suzette Wenger

The 32nd King Day breakfast benefits the Crispus Attucks Community Center, a program of Community Action Partnership.

The center presented its Essence of Humanity Award to Phil and Rhea Starr for their professional and volunteer work in a wide range of local programs helping the poor, minorities and women.

MU MLK 9.jpg
Buy Now

Robin Stuaffer, executive director of the High Foundation, left; Vanessa Philbert, CEO of Community Action Partnership, second from the right, and Darryl Gordon, vice president of human resources for the High Companies, right, stand with Kiana Corley and her mother, Maria Corley, as they receive the Ruby Payne Cook Award during the 32nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast at Millersville University's Student Memorial Center on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

 Suzette Wenger