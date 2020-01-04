Fania Davis, a social justice advocate, former civil rights attorney and one of the leading voices on restorative justice will deliver the keynote address at the 32nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Jan. 20.

More than 700 people are expected to gather at Millersville University for the event, which is organized by the Crispus Attucks Community Center.

Named one of the Los Angeles Times’ “New Civil Rights Leaders of the 21st Century,” Davis founded Restorative Justice for Oakland Youth, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting restorative practices within institutions.

This year’s theme is “Peace in the Presence of Justice: Transforming Communities through Restorative Practices.”

The event, which typically brings in around $75,000 annually for Crispus Attucks, will include a breakfast, performances and the presentation of two leadership and community service awards. WGAL anchor Ron Martin will emcee.

Tickets cost $75 each and can be ordered at caplanc.org/MLK. Ticket sales end Jan. 13 at noon.