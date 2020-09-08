Restaurants may increase indoor occupancy to 50 percent starting Sept. 21, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

To make sure restaurants continue to operate safely to prevent the spread of COVID-19, restaurants will commit to complying to all public health safety guidelines through a self-certification process, according to a news release.

“While our aggressive and appropriate mitigation efforts have kept case counts low, we must continue to take important steps to protect public health and safety as we head into the fall," Wolf said in the release. "At the same time, we must also support the retail food services industry that has struggled throughout this pandemic. The self-certification ensures that restaurants can expand indoor operations and commit to all appropriate orders so that employees and customers alike can be confident they are properly protected.”

Also on Sept. 21, restaurants that have alcohol sales must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m.

Restaurants that self-certify will appear in a Open and Certified Pennsylvania searchable online database. Consumers will be able to use the database and find certified businesses in their air to ensure they make informed choices about the food establishments they visit.

The self-certification documents and information, which can be found online starting Sept. 21, will include:

A list of requirements contained in the current restaurant industry guidance and enforcement efforts

A statement that the owner has reviewed and agrees to follow those requirements

The business’ maximum indoor occupancy number based on the fire code

A statement that the owner understands that the certification is subject to penalties for unsworn falsification to authorities

While at a news conference in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Wolf called Sept. 21 "a reasonable date" and said he has been talking with restaurant owners.

Wolf added that the economic impact restaurants have felt as a result of the pandemic has been a concern of his.

"The reality is the virus is out there where people get together and congregate, and restaurants are where people do that," he said.

Restaurants must complete the online self-certification process by Oct. 5 if they want to increase their capacity on Sept. 21, according to the release. Social distancing, masks and other mitigation measures will still be in place.

Restaurants that self-certify will be provided Open & Certified Pennsylvania materials, such as signage and window clings, so they can display their status, according to the release.

The self-certification process will be used in ongoing enforcement efforts conducted by the Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania Sate Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. It will also be shared with the departments of State, Labor and Industry, Health and other enforcement agencies.

Restaurants operating at 50 percent capacity will have their self-certification status checked as part of ongoing enforcement starting on Oct. 5, according to the release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.